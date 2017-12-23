‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Included A ‘Star Wars’ Easter Egg

Last night’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, “Rewind,” took a step back to show fans how Agent Fitz made it into the future and dropped a fun Star Wars Easter egg along the way.

Spoilers for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Season Five, Episode Five, “Rewind” follow.

“Rewind” picks up from the moment that Fitz is left behind after his SHIELD teammates are taken and sent through the time travel monolith. Fitz is taken in by military authorities and interrogated about the whereabouts of the rest of SHIELD. Fitz doesn’t actually know anything and so he’s imprisoned.

Fitz manages to get a coded message out to Lance Hunter, who rescues Fitz. Together they track down Enoch, the alien “anthropologist” who sent the rest of SHIELD forward in time. Enoch brings the two of them to the Seer, who is Robin Hinton, an Inhuman girl that Daisy promised to protect after failing to save Robin’s father’s life. Robin has visions of the future and it was her that instructed Enoch to send SHIELD to the future but leave Fitz behind.

Robin eventually tells Fitz that he was left behind because he needs to save the others. Fitz has to take the long way into the future, which requires the space capsule that brought Enoch to Earth. Fitz and Hunter retrieve the capsule from the same military base they escaped from.

Fitz prepares to be cryogenically frozen in the capsule for decades in order to wake up in the same time period as his friends. After Fitz places himself in the capsule, Hunter approaches the capsule’s window and tells Fitz, “I love you.” Fitz smiles and replies, “I know” just before being frozen.

This moment is a clear reference to one of the most famous moments from Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. The moment occurs when Lando Calrissian has betrayed Han Solo and turned the rebels over to Darth Vader and the Empire. Solo was to be frozen in carbonite so that the bounty hunter Boba Fett can bring him to Jabba the Hutt.

Before this can occur, Han and Princess Leia kiss. Leia finally tells Han “I love you” and Han, in true scoundrel form, replies with a simple “I know” just before being frozen.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will return to ABC on January 6, 2018.