Lou Diamond Phillips to Direct ‘Agents of Shield’ Season 6 Episode

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is tapping none other than La Bamba and Longmire star, Lou Diamond Phillips to direct an episode of season 6. Not much is being revealed about the episode that Phillips will oversee – but that mystery is pretty much par for the course when it comes to Agents of SHIELD‘s new storyline.

Season 6 will premiere in May, and will see the Agents of SHIELD trying to deal with the major deaths of the season 5 finale. In the case of Leo Fitz, that means a race against time (literally) to find the brilliant scientist in present day, where his body is in a stasis pod somewhere in space, following the death of his future self. In the case of Phil Coulson, however, cheating death means returning to the world as a completely different character – an evil doppleganger who is definitely not the Coulson we remember (as you can see in the new photo, below):

It’s an exciting continuation of the series, which many Marvel fans thought was ending with season 5 in spring of last year. Instead, we’ll get two more seasons of AoS, and season 6 already has a lineup of celebrity directors besides Lou Diamond Phillips, including Clark Gregg directing the season 6 premiere, show VFX supervisor Mark Kolpack, and executive producer Garry Brown.

However, Phillips (who has directed for shows like Longmire and The Twilight Zone) was especially happy to land this particular Marvel TV gig, as it will give him the chance to reunite with his former Stargate Universe co-star Ming-Na Wen:

“I got the call when I was directing Fear of the Walking Dead down in Austin: ‘Would you direct an episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?’ ‘Yeah, done.’ Instant answer, because of the world, because it’s Marvel. It’s big. It’s comic-book stuff. It’s action. It’s mythology. It’s science-fiction. It’s all of that rolled into one,” Phillips told EW. “And of course my old friend Ming-Na was on it. That’s crazy, that’s wonderful!”

As you can see below, Agents of SHIELD star Ming-Na was all too happy to take direction from her old friend:

“When they told me he was directing, I was just so happy. We had so much fun [on Stargate],” Wen told EW. “That was a very special two years for us up in Vancouver — for me, Lou, and the whole entire crew.”

Agents of SHIELD Season Six drops in May. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films includeCaptain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

