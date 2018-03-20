Alexandra Shipp Wants A Storm And Black Panther Crossover Movie

When Alexandra Shipp, the actress who portrays Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse, appeared on The Lowdown with Diana Madison last week, she discussed her interest in Storm solo film and a Black Panther/Storm crossover movie.

Obviously, there are no plans currently in place for such a team-up film, and Marvel Studios doesn’t exactly have the warmest relationship with Fox at the moment. But then again, Marvel and Sony were able to get Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so why can’t Storm come over too?

“I want that movie so bad,” Shipp told Diana Madison. ” I’ve got a pitch, I’m like coming up with a vision board, I want this movie to happen. Honestly it doesn’t have to be me – if Chadwick [Boseman] was like ‘you know what I really want to do this with Hallie’ I’d be like yo, that’s fine at least make the movie.”

In the comics, Black Panther and Storm have fought side-by-side and, sometimes, against each other. They were even married for a brief time, but after fans complained about their marriage being rushed, they were given an even quicker annulment.

Would Shipp be open to a Storm solo movie? “That would be really cool,” she answered. “Storm is so used to being on her own — she finds these families and these people she really cares for — I wonder what it would be like to see Storm on her own — wouldn’t that be dope if Storm didn’t [have a squad]?”

Director Bryan Singer returns with X-Men: Apocalypse. Since the dawn of civilization, he was worshipped as a god. Apocalypse, the first and most powerful mutant from Marvel’s X-Men universe, amassed the powers of many other mutants, becoming immortal and invincible. Upon awakening after thousands of years, he is disillusioned with the world as he finds it and recruits a team of powerful mutants, including a disheartened Magneto (Michael Fassbender), to cleanse mankind and create a new world order, over which he will reign.

X-Men: Apocalypse will be released on May 27, 2016.

