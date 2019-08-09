Amanda Seyfried Apparently Turned Down A Major Marvel Role

Veronica Mars and The Art of Racing in the Rain star Amanda Seyfried told MTV in a new interview that she passed on a Marvel Studios role, and that while she sometimes thinks she should have taken it, most of the time she is glad that she didn’t take a job that would force her to spend most of her time on a particular franchise — and in heavy makeup.

You can see the interview, in which she says that Marvel has not reached back out to her since she turned down the part she was offered, above. Her The Art of Racing in the Rain co-star Milo Ventimiglia was a little more bullish on the idea of appearing in a superhero movie if asked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I turned down [a superhero movie] once and they haven’t called back since,” Seyfried told MTV in the video embedded above. “And it was a big’un. I don’t regret it because I didn’t want to be green for six months out of every year. They tell beautiful stories through superheroes, and my daughter’s now really obsessed with superheroes now, and part of me wishes I’d done it, but the other part of me is like ‘I had a life to live’ and I don’t think I would’ve been happy.”

The obvious assumption here is that Seyfried could have had the job as Gamora, which ultimatley went to Zoe Saldana in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies (since she says that she would have had to be green). That could, of course, be a faulty assumption since green screen and green screen paint is a big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there have been rumors before that she was up for the part of Gamora at one point.

That would have felt like a much different version of the character if true, since Seyfried’s petite frame and youthful face might have made some of her badass fight scenes and romantic chemistry with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) feel…if not “off,” then at least much different than what we eventually got.

The Art of Racing in the Rain is in theaters today.