New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cover Images Revealed

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's official trailer has kicked off the film's marketing campaign, and one of the first stops is big new featured article in Empire Magazine! As the centerpiece for the upcoming issue of Empire, Ant-Man 3 also gets a colorful set of cover images meant to dazzle the eye. You can check out the new artwork for Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania, below!

(Photo: Empire Magazine)

SYNOPSIS: "In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda."

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror as the film's villain.

You can read the teaser for Empire Magazine's March 2023 issue featuring Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, below!

In the broad spectrum of Marvel Cinematic Universe stories, the Ant-Man films have always been a smaller-scale affair – in more ways than one... But just like Paul Rudd's Scott Lang when he activates Giant-Man, the third Ant-Man film – Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania – is going big. Really big. Peyton Reed's threequel isn't just promising a trippy expedition into the Quantum Realm; it's the beginning of the MCU's Phase 5, a giant leap for the Multiverse Saga, and the introduction proper of Jonathan Majors' major new villain, Kang The Conqueror – a guy who (along with his many maniacal variants) would have Thanos quaking in his gold-toed boots. Marvel's most miniature hero is about to face the MCU's biggest bad yet. The upcoming issue of Empire takes a world-exclusive journey to the centre of Ant-Man's epic new adventure – exploring why the smallest Avenger is getting a bigger, bolder, and more bonkers outing this time around; peeking into the personal stakes for the wider Pym, Lang, and Van Dyne families; unveiling the eyeball-sizzling environments of the Quantum Realm; and discovering just why Kang The Conqueror is going to shake up the MCU so substantially. Inside, we speak to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, director Peyton Reed, plus stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton and more to investigate Quantumania's biggest quandaries – and there are more never-before-seen images than you can shake a tube of Pym particles at. Get ready, Marvel fans: Phase 5 is about to go off – not just with a bang, but with a Kang.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be in theaters on February 17th.