New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Released

While sports fans are tuning into the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Disney typically shows off the synergy between its products, using Monday night college football and NFL games to unveil new looks at Marvel and Lucasfilm projects. The primetime slots and larger audiences are the perfect way to introduce the general public to its pop culture movies and TV shows. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's February release, tonight is the time to give fans an extended look at Ant-Man, Wasp, and the film's main villain Kang the Conqueror.

The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released in October and gave a short glimpse at even more of the Quantum Realm. Even with the Avengers' time caper in Avengers: Endgame to steal the Infinity Stones, there is still much about the Quantum Realm that is unknown. One can assume Ant-Man 3 will reveal more secrets about the Quantum Realm, along with how Ant-Man and Kang cross paths. You can find the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania above.

Paul Rudd Reportedly Shorting Reshoots for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Even though Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is due out in just a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is still doing what it can to make sure the project has everything it needs to succeed at the box office. Over the weekend, Quantumania star Paul Rudd was spotted filming some additional photography in Los Angeles for the threequel.

Given no suit is involved and a public practical set was involved, it's all but guaranteed these particular pickups were simply to get the right shot for the film rather than some plot-altering changes.

There was once a point in Hollywood where reshoots were dreaded because it was often a sign the respective project wasn't fairing well with its studio. Now, Marvel Studios schedules reshoots ahead of time to make any needed changes to films after extensively screening them for test audiences.

"'Reshoots' was a bad word. 'Oh this movie's in reshoots, there must be a problem,'" Marvel boss Kevin Feige said about the studio's production process in 2019.

He added, "Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we're smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we're not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie. So we make the movie and go, 'Oh yeah, no that's not right. That doesn't work," and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be."

Let us know your thoughts on the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer in the comments.