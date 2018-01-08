Michael Peña Hints at a Third ‘Ant-Man’ Movie

It goes without saying that Marvel Studios prefers their movies to have franchise material, and they have a talent for making characters like Ant-Man viable for multiple installments.

With Ant-Man and the Wasp set to hit theaters later this summer, it might be looking too far into the horizon to expect a third film in the franchise. But fan-favorite actor Michael Peña might have teased Marvel’s plans for the future in an interview with IGN.

Peña was asked about working with Chris Hemsworth on their new movie 12 Strong and whether they discussed their participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We talked about it on the first day. It’s a whole different kind of club to be in, the Marvel Universe,” said Peña. “I don’t know if they’ll use me for the third movie, I still really don’t know. It’s cool to make a little bit of a mark on that Marvel Universe and it’s kind of a cool club, they run a really cool studio.”

Of course, that mention of a “third movie” should cause many fans do to a double take. It makes sense that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige would already be penciling in a third movie in the franchise for the schedule, especially after the success of the first one. And with Marvel’s impressive track record, there’s little reason not to.

Peña will be reprising his role as Luis in Ant-Man and the Wasp, playing Scott Lang’s partner in their heisting operations. He was one of the breakout characters in the film, providing some big laughs in a film that was just as comedic as it was action packed.

The actor was asked if he talked to 12 Strong co-star Hemworth about teaming up in a future Marvel movie.

“I didn’t, but I should have, so maybe I should say something?” Peña said. “I’ve never worked with anyone else from the Marvel Universe. I’ve just worked with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas which is a pretty cool list.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp premieres July 6.