Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cameos Explained

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now out in theaters everywhere, and like so many Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, it is not without its fair share of twists and surprises! Indeed, Ant-Man 3 does throw some unexpected twists into the mix – including a handful of cameos. Some of them (Bill Murray) were leaked or revealed before release, but with Quantumania now out, we have a full list to share of the major cameo appearances that happen in the film, and what their significance was. OBVIOUSLY, there are going to be MAJOR SPOILERS that follow – so read on only if you want to know!

Jimmy Woo (Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney+) Randall Park's Jimmy Woo returns yet again after WandaVision, coming back full-circle to where his MCU journey began. Woo started out as the lawman assigned to babysitting Scott Lang during his house arrest in Ant-Man and the Wasp; he then graduated to his own storyline investigating Scarlet Witch's Hex phenomenon in Westview, New Jersey, during WandaVision. In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Jimmy Woo appears in a brief montage of how Scott Lang's life improved after Avengers: Endgame and The Blip – including Scott's criminal record being forgiven.

David Dastmalchian (Photo: Marvel) The Ant-Man franchise started with Scott Lang having a unique trio of friends formed around his ex-prison cellmate Luis (Michael Peña), and Luis' associates Kurt (T.I. Harris) and Dave (David Dastmalchian). Unfortunately, the trio from "X-Con Security" don't appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – but one of them gets to least lend his voice. David Dastmalchian does voicework in Ant-Man 3 as Veb, a slime-blob creature of the Quantum Realm, whose grand dream is to have "holes" in his body like so many other sentient beings.

Bill Murray (Photo: Marvel) If you've been reading Marvel movie rumors or following Quantumania's marketing campaign, you knew it was coming – but if you didn't it was a surprise to see Ghostbusters icon Bill Murray show up in the MCU. Murray plays Lord Krylar, a former freedom fighter of the Quantum Realm/brief lover of Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Krylar turns out to be a major heel, as he eventually went over to Kang's side, and lures Janet and her family into a trap. Last seen, Krylar was in danger of being eaten by an enlarged living creature whose friend Krylar has been snacking on earlier.

Spider-Man Guy (Photo: Marvel) Comedic actor Ruben Rabasa (I Think You Should Leave) made his Marvel debut as balloon stand owner Mr. Cardozo in the Agents of SHIELD Season 1 episode that was a tie-in to Thor: The Dark World. He returns in Quantumania as the barrista at a coffee shop Scott Lang frequents. During his "arc" in the film, Rabasa's character goes from thinking Scott Lang is Spider-Man to finally realizing he is 'the other bug guy.'

Baskin Robbins Dale (Photo: Marvel) Dale (Gregg Turkington) was the jerk manager of Baskin-Robbins who refused to give ex-con Scott Lang a fair shake after his release. By the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Dale gets to act like a proud papa of all Scott has accomplished as Ant-Man – knowing he had nothing to do with it.

Darren Cross (Photo: Marvel) Rumors about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania proved true: it's revealed that Darren Cross/Yellowjacket ended up in the Quantum Realm and was transformed by Kang the Conqueror into the Mechanized Organizm Designed Only for Killing – or M.O.D.O.K. Actor Corey Stoll appears in a motion-capture performance that transorms his face into a giant monstristy that fans will be debating for years to come...

Council of Kangs (Photo: Marvel) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ends with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) being destroyed by his own transdimensional warp core device, which erases him from existence. However, the Ant-Man 3 mid-credits scene reveals that Majors wasn't just the star of the movie – he's also one of its biggest cameo appearances! The post-credits scene reveals that Kang's death is observed by an entire cabal of his variants – the ones who banished "The Conqueror" to the Quantum Realm in the first place. The leaders of this MCU version of the "Council of Kangs" send signal to all the other Kang variants, who gather outside space and time to unite against the Marvel heroes that are getting closer and closer to disrupting their plans to re-mold the Marvel Multiverse to their liking. The scnee requires Jonathan Majors to appear as dozens of other Kangs, in one of the wildest uses of Marvel's VFX yet.