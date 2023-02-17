Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Post-Credits Scenes Explained

Another new Marvel Studios movie has arrived with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and as fans are want to do, the details of the film's post-credit scenes have been revealed to the world. As with every other movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the latest chapter features plenty of teases for the future. Naturally we're going to not only spoil the post-credit scenes themselves, but also spoil the movie itself so we can give some context as to what these scenes are rooted in and what they set up. So once again, spoilers will follow!

How many post-credit scenes are in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Unlike Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the previous release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, goes back to the traditional number of post-credit scenes with two. A mid-credit scene plays out immediately after the main credits conclude with a second one arriving after the completion of the full credits. There's also one final title card that appears at the end of the second post-credit scene. That in mind...

What are the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credit scenes?

The first post-credit scene for the movie picks up from the end of the film, which sees Jonathan Majors' Kang killed by our titular heroes and disintegrated by the battery powering his multiverse-hopping Time Chair. After this we see three very different versions of Kang, all played by Majors once again, with looks ranging from Immortus, Rama-Tut, and the Scarlet Centurion, all variants of Kang from the pages of Marvel Comics. The trio lament that the "exile," the Kang we saw in the movie, has been killed and as a result they're assembling a team of their own....the Council of Kangs. The scene concludes with a sea of different versions of Kang all assembled in a coliseum together. This scene is clearly setting up Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars in BIG ways.

For the second post-credit scene, the Kang teases continue, as a version of Jonathan Majors character, channeling a turn-of-the-century inventor in front of a crowd with promises of a time chair. Revealed to be watching him in the audience though? None other than Loki and Mobius, with the later lamenting to the former how scary he made "this guy" sound. The scene ends before anything else happens, but it's clearly a major tease for Loki season 2 (and probably even footage from that series).