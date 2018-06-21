‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Bloopers Video Released

Ant-Man and The Wasp seems like a blast, so imagine what it was like for Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd to film it?

The newest trailer for Marvel’s latest gives fans a glimpse at the fun had behind the scenes, as between small interviews with the cast there is some blooper footage. Rudd hopes they caught one of them specifically with a gasp and saying “Tell me you were filming.”

Another scene shows him removing his mask, revealing a big smile on his face, while in another shot Lilly is doing her best pose without the Wasp’s visor on. The next scene shows Lilly kneeling down to check on Rudd after some sort of fight, but it seems she can’t stop laughing.

You can catch the new trailer in the video above.

One of the most charming parts of Ant-Man is that he’s not really like the other Avengers he’s fought alongside, and that will be more than apparent in Ant-Man and The Wasp.

“Well I like – I like the idea of playing a superhero that is not innately heroic or super in any way, just you know, a regular person,” Rudd shared with ComicBook.com during a recent set visit. “And I like the idea also of not embracing the role because of all of the difficulties that come along with having to be so bad-ass, and how it would affect your life and how would it affect your relationships and certainly you’re being a responsible Parent and so to wrestle with those questions. We did a little bit in the first one but you know, it’s certainly, certainly now more pronounced.”

This time around Lilly’s Wasp will be right alongside him for the entire film, as opposed to the last film’s post-credits tag. Maybe by film’s end, we’ll finally learn whether Wasp would’ve gone with him in Civil War if had asked.

You can find the official synopsis for Ant-Man and The Wasp below, and you can find even more details straight from the set right here.

“Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.”

