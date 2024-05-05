Fortnite Rumor Suggests Galactus Will Return in New Marvel Season

It appears that the devourer of worlds could be heading back to Fortnite. Several prominent Fortnite leakers have been discussing the possibility of a Galactus return, thanks to some NPC conversations that were added to the game as part of the 29.40 update. First shared by @Egyption_Leaker and @Rezztro, one of these conversations is with the character Anwar, who mentions how "a hungry beast consumed star after star to warm its belly" and "they say the beast still roams the dark, hunting for some eternal warmth it cannot snuff out."

Fortnite's Leaked Roadmap

That description would fit pretty well with Galactus! The villain famously appeared during the live event at the end of Chapter 2: Season 4 back in 2020. While a whole bunch of Marvel content has made its way to Fortnite since then, Galactus remains missing, seemingly defeated. A possible Fortnite roadmap leaked online last month, which suggested that another Marvel themed season will be arriving in August. The validity of that roadmap has been in question, but there have been indications that it could be real. Just a few days after the roadmap appeared online, Billie Eilish was announced for Fortnite Festival, confirming at least one aspect as real. It remains to be seen whether Fortnite will actually see a Marvel-themed season in August, but if it does, that would be the perfect place for Galactus to show up.

Is it Galactus, or a Different Beast?

It should be noted that this is all just speculation at this time. In fact, it's possible that the description from Anwar could point to something else entirely. @FNChiefAko speculated that this could also be lore tied to The Nothing. Interestingly enough, some Fortnite fans are speculating that it could connect to an entirely different planet eater! 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of Hasbro's Transformers franchise, which has seen content in Fortnite in the past. It's possible we could see the arrival of Unicron, the main villain from the 1986 classic Transformers: The Movie. Unicron consumed planets and moons on his way to devour Cybertron, before being defeated by Rodimus Prime. Unicron has been a pivotal character in Transformers lore in the decades since, so it's not inconceivable that he could appear.

For now, Fortnite fans are just going to have to wait patiently to see what the future will bring. Even if we don't get another Marvel season, the close relationship between Disney and Epic Games guarantees that we'll see a lot more Marvel content in the coming months. There are still an awful lot of Marvel characters that haven't gotten Fortnite skins yet, and fans are constantly asking to see more. Of course, if more evidence starts to accumulate related to that roadmap, we could know about that potential Marvel season much sooner than August!

Do you think we'll see Galactus back in Fortnite? Do you think the leaked roadmap is legit? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!