‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Confirms Deleted Scenes

Audiences will see more Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins) and more of the Quantum Realm when Ant-Man and the Wasp makes its home media debut, director Peyton Reed told Collider.

“I think there will be. I think five to ten [minutes], because there’s stuff that you do that’s, you know, ‘oh, this scene is good, but it’s a repeated beat of this other thing, and this thing that’s in the movie is way better, so no one needs to see that version,’” Reed said.

“But yeah, there’s gonna be some stuff in the Quantum Realm, there’s definitely some stuff with Walton Goggins, there’s maybe a little more Quantum Realm stuff that you’ll see on the Blu-ray, some really fun stuff.”

Despite the expenses that come with visual effects, Reed said Marvel will continue to develop sequences facing deletion — even if those special effects aren’t guaranteed to make the final cut.

“One of the amazing things at Marvel — even if something is maybe ‘oh, I don’t know if that’s gonna be in the movie,’ they’ll continue to progress it, visual effects-wise,” Reed said. “One, because we want to see it, and see, like, does it earn its place in the movie? And the other reason is, well, it’ll be a great thing on the Blu-ray.”

At a June press conference for Ant-Man and the Wasp, Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige teased the importance of the Quantum Realm to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe:

“There are things that you see back there that Peyton has put in there,” Feige said. “Where and how they pay off in the near term and the long term remains to be seen.”

The mysterious and unwieldy Quantum Realm could prove pivotal in Avengers 4, as could its ties to series newcomers Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Deleted scenes could potentially expand on the unexplored background of Goggins’ Burch, a shady black market tech dealer in the employ of “very dangerous people.”

Theories point to Burch serving such entities as HYDRA, A.I.M., or the Roxxon Corporation, or past MCU bad guys like Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell) or the real Mandarin.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing.