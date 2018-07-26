‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Theme Park Ride Revealed for Hong Kong Disneyland

As Hong Kong Disneyland’s massive expansion continues, Marvel’s smallest heroes are set to get their very own attraction.

Per Variety, Disney’s Chinese park is currently readying a ride called “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle,” which will debut in 2019. The ride was first teased at the D23 Expo in Japan earlier this year, but the theme and details of the attraction weren’t available at the time.

“Nano Battle” will begin with guests visiting the Science and Technology Pavilion at Stark Expo. From there, they will jump in one of SHIELD’s state-of-the-art vehicles and transport to a smaller version of the world, where they join Ant-Man and the Wasp and engage in a fight against Zola and his army of Hydra swarm-bots.

Unlike a standard ride, fans on the “Nano Battle” will actually participate in the action, much like the “Buzz Lightyear: Space Ranger Spin” attraction at Magic Kingdom in Orlando’s Walt Disney World.

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd was excited to learn that a ride in one of Disney’s parks will feature his popular character, since he’s been such a big fan for such a long time.

“I have been a Disneyland fan my whole life”, said Rudd. “To have an attraction as Ant Man at Hong Kong Disneyland is so exciting.”

Evangeline Lilly, who stars alongside Rudd as The Wasp added, “It’s such an exciting moment for a female heroine to be in the title of a Marvel film. For the character to also have her own ride is an incredible honor.”

Hong Kong Disneyland began with its Marvel expansion in 2017 with the addition of the “Iron Man Experience,” which the company says has been one of its most-visited attractions over the last year.

“More Marvel experiences will be launched as part of the multi-year expansion of (the park) that extends through 2023, making HKDL an ultimate hub for Super Hero experiences in the region,” the company said.

Are you excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp get their own ride? What other Marvel heroes should get personalized attractions? Let us know in the comments!