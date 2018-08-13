‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Producer Says There Were More Hank & Janet Action Scenes

Unlike most other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp deals with legacy and passing on the superhero mantle. But with four different characters all taking on the titular identities, it could get a bit crowded.

Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard spoke about the idea of having Scott Lang, Hank Pym, and Hope and Janet van Dyne all suit up in the film as Ant-Men and Wasps. And while it wouldn’t have all happened at the same time, it was certainly possible.

“There were sequences where we saw more of Ant-Man and Wasp, vintage, first generation Ant-Man and Wasp in some of their past adventures, but the idea was never to have them all suited up at the same time, in the same time period,” Broussard told the Empire Film Podcast. “I do like the idea that it’s a legacy character, that there’s a passing of the mantle. I don’t know, something would seem wrong by the idea of two people holding the title at once. I think it’s like political office, right.”

Fans only got a brief taste of Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne’s team-up adventures in both films, though the sequel fleshes out the events that lead to Janet being trapped in the Quantum Realm. It would be awesome to see those Cold War-era missions and seeing the earlier superheroes fighting for SHIELD.

We aren’t the only ones who feel this way, as Hank Pym actor Michael Douglas has been lobbying for Marvel Studios to use their age-reversing technology for his own Ant-Man movie.

“I just hope Marvel is listening,” Douglas replied to our suggestion that he gets his own movie. “ComicBook.com, guys, you hear what he’s saying, Marvel? Here we go! It’s going to be the entire future of my life.”

The actor enjoyed the scenes that depicted his character as a younger man, appreciating the technology involved to make it happen.

“Now that I see that you can have the ability to make yourself 40 years younger rather than simply having a flashback in the movie,” Douglas said. “If you can make yourself small and you can make yourself big, I should certainly hope that you can make yourself younger. I wanna give Paul [Rudd] a run for his money! I think it’s time for us to go at it mano-a-mano.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters.