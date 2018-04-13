‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ International Trailer Released

The Marvel universe is about to get even more delightful when Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters, and you can get another look at it in the new trailer.

Marvel has just released a new international trailer, and while there doesn’t seem to be much new footage, we can’t help but smile at the footage that’s already there. The film looks to keep the more upbeat and humorous tone from the original while officially bringing The Wasp to the big screen. That’s quite a one-two punch, and we can’t wait to see her in action.

The new trailer can be viewed in the video above.

Wasp will, of course, be played by Evangeline Lilly, who debuted as Hope Van Dyne in the original film. Still, fans went crazy after that after credits sequence that showed the Wasp suit for the first time, and the sequel will really get to show off the character in superhero action.

This debut won’t be like others though that have come before.

“You’ve never seen a superhero origin story with less blunders,” Lilly told USA Today. “She knows what she’s doing and she’s been grooming herself for this moment her whole life. The satisfaction in watching her finally get to live it out is really fun.” The actress also believes she has “one of the most comfortable suits” in the Marvel movie universe: “I spent six months doing copious amounts of fittings getting it to be just perfect, so I could move and still look my best.”

As for Ant-Man, well, not too much has changed.

“Well he’s a fugitive in most of the first Ant-Man movie. He’s just a bigger fugitive now. I think that’s one of the fun things and challenges about the Marvel movies for us, for the directors and for the writers, is you do have to sort of consider what happened in the previous movies in terms of your jumping-off point for those characters. It’s something we talked a lot about early on and we definitely have stuff figured out, so there will be some big leaps forward.”

