How ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Should Have Ended

It’s no secret by now that Ant-Man and the Wasp ended on a pretty major note, but a new video is putting a pretty amusing spin on it.

How It Should Have Ended recently debuted their take on Ant-Man and the Wasp, which tries to “correct” how certain plot points wrapped up in the most recent Marvel Studios venture. You can check it out above!

Admittedly, there are quite a few highlights within the video, from the absurdity of Luis’ (Michael Pena) monologues, to the size-changing car chase scene. It also points out some of Ant-Man and the Wasp’s genuine plot-holes, like how exactly Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) was able to survive for decades in the Quantum Realm.

“There’s definitely a lot to discover about Janet van Dyne, and when we talk about the fact that she’s evolved as a result of being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, we’ve seen a little demonstration of that, but we really have yet to learn kind of how she’s evolved and what she’s like as a person.” director Peyton Reed recently told ComicBook.com. “That’s something that we just scratched the surface of in this movie, so I definitely would be excited to further that story.”

And of course, there’s the whole nature of Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s ending, which ties into “The Snappening” of Avengers: Infinity War in a pretty macabre way. The HISHE video pokes fun at the larger ramifications of those two films syncing up, both with Scott attempting to find the Avengers, and with Nick Fury and even Batman and Superman snapping to dust. And as it turns out, the representation of “The Snap” almost took a larger scale within the film itself.

“We talked about it, you know, how we were going to introduce the ramifications of Infinity War in our movie, and along the way, we had a bunch of different ideas,” Reed explained in a previous interview. “Some were more bleak, and some were things happening in the background of this movie… We finally landed on this idea, you know, the version that you saw, and structurally, we all got really excited about it, to have the tone of Ant-Man or Ant-Man and the Wasp, and still be able to sort of acknowledge Infinity War in a way.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.