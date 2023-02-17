Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Spoiler-Filled Review & Breakdown | Phase Zero

Following the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the Phase Zero podcast release its sixteenth bonus episode. This time around, it is Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's spoiler-filled review and breakdown episode. In the video above and links below, the Phase Zero crew of Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak share their thoughts on the first film in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as explanations for how some of the details of the film went down in the comics and storylines which might be coming in the future!

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania sparked up some solid debate amongst the host on Phase Zero. Jenna Anderson's 4-star review on ComicBook.com was the highest remarks from the crew, with Aaron and BD offering opinions landing somewhere below Anderson's high opinion ofd the film and Jamie coming in the lowest at the time of the recording but eager for a second-watch to solidify her stance. In addition to the reviews which launch the episode, the commentary includes breakdowns of the post-credits scenes, comparisons and imagery from the pages of Marvel Comics, and more.

Phase Zero Bonus Episode 16 is available now on all podcast platforms and the show's official channel. Find links to download and subscribe to Phase Zero below!

