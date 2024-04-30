Captain America: Brave New World Merch Reveals New Looks at Cap, Falcon, Red Hulk and More

New merchandise for Captain America: Brave New World gives fans a new look at the heroes and villains set to appear in the Marvel flick. With Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson officially the Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's time he headlined his own feature film. We know Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) steps into the mantle of Falcon, and Harrison Ford, taking over the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross from the later William Hurt, will also transform into the Red Hulk. While we await for Captain America: Brave New World to swoop into theaters next year, the marketing for the movie offers new looks.

McDonald's has new merchandise for Captain America: Brave New World, revealing the new costumes worn by Captain America and Falcon, Red Hulk, and presumably new characters Songbird and Sabra. Interestingly enough, Captain America appears to have two different suits, so there will be a costume change at some point in the movie. There is also a link to a McDonald's Happy Meal PowerUps game where you can join in Cap and Falcon's adventures.

New look at Captain America and Falcon in ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD.’ pic.twitter.com/jDzdLaAH7L — FandomWire (@FandomWire) April 30, 2024

¡Los juguetes de 'CAPTAIN AMERICA BRAVE NEW WORLD' ya están llegando a McDonalds!



Es cuestión de días que tengamos una imagen promocional oficial de Red Hulk. pic.twitter.com/arXz3Z3lEu — QuidVacuo (@QuidVacuo) April 30, 2024

Anthony Mackie reveals hardest thing about working in MCU

While Anthony Mackie is a 10-year veteran of the MCU, even he admits there are parts of the MCU that make it hard.

"I would say the Marvel thing is completely different, just because it's such a space of controlled entertainment," Anthony Mackie told RadioTimes when asked if acting in the MCU prepared him for his role in the Paramount+ original series Twisted Metal. "Like, there's only so much you can do. There's only so much creativity you can bring to the table, because Stan Lee gave us so much content."

He added, "Whereas with this [Twisted Metal], it was like, 'There's a guy and a girl… go!' So we were really able to build the world around it."

What is Captain America: Brave New World about?

Captain America: Brave New World will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson suiting up and leading his own movie, having inherited the shield and title of Captain America after Avengers: Endgame and in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Joining him in the upcoming film will be Danny Ramirez, reprising his role as Joaquin Torres AKA the new Falcon in addition to Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Tim Blake Nelson will also reprise his role as Samuel Sterns AKA The Leader from The Incredible Hulk along with Liv Tyler as Betsy Ross. Nelson and Tyler haven't appeared in a Marvel Studios feature film since the 2008 movie.

Captain America: Brave New World is set for release on February 14, 2025.