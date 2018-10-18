‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Ride Details Revealed

The world’s first theme park attraction inspired by Ant-Man and partner Wasp will open March 2019 in Hong Kong Disneyland and will see franchise stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprise their big screen roles, Marvel revealed Thursday.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle! sees guests fighting alongside bug-sized superheroes Scott Lang (Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Lilly) in a high-energy interactive battle against Arnim Zola, the big-brained former HYDRA scientist seen first in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The First Avenger before his consciousness menaced the star-spangled Avenger (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) from beyond the grave in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Guests will enter Hong Kong Disneyland’s Marvel-inspired land in Tomorrowland at the S.H.I.E.L.D. Science and Technology Pavilion at the Stark Expo, inspired by Iron Man 2. Riders then board a state-of-the-art vehicle at S.H.I.E.L.D.’s research and design facility, joining the size-shrinking superheroes in an epic battle against Zola and an army of evil HYDRA Swarm-bots.

Rudd and Lilly reprise their roles as they appear throughout the entire immersive experience, which follows the already-opened Iron Man Experience. The pair of Marvel rides are part of Hong Kong Disneyland’s Marvel-themed area expected to be completed by 2023.

Details surrounding Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle were first revealed over the summer after the attraction was first announced at D23 Expo Japan earlier this year.

The stars of Ant-Man and the Wasp are just the latest to headline their own Disney Parks attraction: construction is now underway on the Marvel expansion headed to Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, after the west coast got its first Marvel-inspired Disney theme park ride in Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission — Breakout!

Another ride inspired by the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is planned to open at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in 2021 as part of that park’s 50th anniversary celebration.

That coaster marks the first Marvel ride in the Walt Disney World Resort and will be among the world’s longest enclosed coasters, bringing Epcot’s Future World a “one-of-a-kind family attraction” that boasts an all-new, innovating ride system as well as a unique story crafted by Walt Disney Imagineering.

“I have been a Disneyland fan my whole life”, Rudd said in announcing the ride. “To have an attraction as Ant-Man at Hong Kong Disneyland is so exciting.”

Added Lilly, “It’s such an exciting moment for a female heroine to be in the title of a Marvel film. For the character to also have her own ride is an incredible honor.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle! opens March 2019, just months before Ant-Man and Wasp return in Avengers 4, out May 3.