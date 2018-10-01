‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Releases Stan Lee Cameo Outtakes

One of the best parts of any Marvel Studios film is Stan Lee‘s cameo, but it turns out that it’s not just the scene that makes it to the final cut of the film that’s hilarious. The outtakes of the legendary comic creator’s cameo for Ant-Man and the Wasp have just been released and they’re incredibly funny as well.

In the film, Lee’s cameo comes in during an epic car chase sequence through San Francisco. Lee plays an ordinary motorist attempting to get into his car which is suddenly struck by an off-target shrinking disk, causing the sedan to shrink and disappear right before Lee’s eyes as he drops the hilarious line of, “well, the 60s were fun, but now I’m paying for it.” The scene itself is included in the outtake video, which you can check out above, along with some other lines Lee tried out — including a particularly funny one where he comments that he’d just stolen the now-shrunken car. Ant-Man and the Wasp star Paul Rudd talks a little bit about those outtake lines and notes they were one of the great challenges of the film.

“The hard part was picking which line we go with because he’s so funny in all of them,” Rudd said.

Lee’s cameo outtakes aren’t the only additional content fans have been treated to form Ant-Man and the Wasp recently. Last week, USA Today released a deleted scene from the film to promote the upcoming digital and blue-ray release of the film. That scene featured Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne and Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym walking through the quantum realm and encountering a massive creature. However, instead of finding themselves in conflict with the creature, Janet uses a device to translate her words for the creature to understand. The creature is able to respond to them with the same device, telling them to “go in peace”.

The scene, to an extent, answers a question Rudd asks on the film’s commentary track about what Janet’s life may have looked like during her time stranded in the quantum realm.

“If she is alive, what would that place look like and what would have been going on while she was there and not up on terra firma?” Rudd asks. “This idea that there are other things down there that you could interact with is interesting, and God knows there are tardigrades and all kinds of microscopic things. Treating it almost like outer space made sense.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set for release on digital download on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 to be followed by Blu-ray and DVD on October 16.