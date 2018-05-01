‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer Leaves Ant-Man Looking Weak

The decidedly unbalanced use of Ant-Man — or in this case Giant-Man — in the MCU hit another odd downturn with the release of the full-length Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer on Tuesday morning.

While the trailer (which you can watch above) is a lot of fun, it also opens with a sequence that does not make much sense.

Ant-Man, played by Paul Rudd, is shown as his enlarged version effortlessly lifting up a flat-bed truck, turning it on a quick pivot, and then using it as a scooter to chase a car of middling baddies. He, again, effortlessly kicks over the SUV that they are driving, but only after flicking away their guns.

The power during that opening sequence seems to fall right in line with the perceived strength that was on display in Captain America: Civil War. In the airport fight scene when he enlarges, Ant-Man is able to kick a bus at enemies like a skateboard, lift and throw a tanker truck, and needs to be attacked by Spider-Man, Vision, and War Machine to be taken down.

That is serious effort.

In what is clearly an attempt at forcing humor, and the self-depreciation that Rudd and Ant-Man thrive on, the final shot involving his ride on the flat-bed truck is Ant-Man struggling to make it stop and being pushed past on-lookers in a cafe.

What?

Giant-Man can throw tankers, kick busses, battle War Machine and Vision, lift a truck and use it as a scooter, but can’t get it to stop without being pushed down the street?

Perhaps that is a nitpick, but it is also something that doesn’t need to be there if fans are to believe that Ant-Man is a powerful member of the team.

The movie is set to release on July 6, 2018, and according to director Peyton Reed, it will explore a complicated relationship between the titular characters.

“The movie is absolutely about Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, and Hope becoming Wasp, and really at the beginning of our movie their relationship has some distance in it, and their relationship is a little fractured,” Reed told ComicBook.com. “It really is about whether these two people can come together and work together as heroes, and also as people. I think for Hope particularly, the question is out there: “Do I need this guy in my life? I’m a fully formed hero in my own right, do I need a partner?” That was really a fun kind of premise to start from.”