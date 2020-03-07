Anthony Mackie Teases Nick Fury’s Return in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are teaming up once again for Disney’s anticipated new Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but in a recent interview with Extra, Mackie teased they might be bringing another MCU favorite along for the ride. In an interview at the premiere of The Banker, Mackie was asked if Nick Fury was involved with the show, and he gave a rather cheeky answer that will have Marvel fans pondering the possibility. Mackie said “I hope so. I heard he’s..like he becomes, Falcon becomes Sam Jackson. That’s what I heard, so that’s what I’m hoping for. We ain’t finished shooting yet, so I just hope he shows up one day and blesses us with his presence.”

While Mackie is having some fun with that quote, he also didn’t say no or that he wasn’t sure. The fact that he addressed it all might very well mean we’re at least in for a cameo from Fury. If it was going to happen in any of the Disney+ series, it would be far more likely in Falcon and Winter Soldier than WandaVision or Loki.

Mackie also recently addressed how different Falcon and Bucky will be as far as their interactions when you compare the new series to the movies, as there’s far more time to build and explore that relationship compared to a typical movie run time.

“These Disney+ shows are going to be very different than the movies,” Mackie told Rotten Tomatoes TV. “You get the experience of being able to live with these characters for six and eight hours, instead of a two-hour movie where they have a small input on the overall universe. We really get to develop that relationship between the two of us, and you get to see it unfold. Because we were never really friends, and we still aren’t really friends [laughs].”

Upcoming Marvel Studios shows include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, WandaVision in December, Loki in Spring 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, and Hawkeye in Fall 2021. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk don’t have release dates just yet.

