Artist Ryan Bodenheim Dies at 44

Comic book artist Ryan “Bode” Bodenheim has died at age 44. Bodenheim frequently collaborated with writer Jonathan Hickman on creator-owned titles at Image Comics, including A Red Mass for Mars, The Dying and the Dead, and Secret. He’s also known for his Valiant Comics work on titles such as Bloodshot, Ninjak, 4001AD, and Eternal Warrior. His Marvel Comics work included contributions to Black Panther. Recently, Marvel announced Bodenheim as the artist for the upcoming Eternals one-shot Eternals: The Undying #1, working with writer Kieron Gillen. Bodenheim is survived by his mother, Susan Avery, children Jack and Lily, and his brothers, David and Jonathan.

The family is asking for charitable donations instead of flowers to the Hero Initiative or a cause of the donor’s choosing. Here’s Bodenheim’s obituary, which has been posted online (via Bleeding Cool):

“Ryan Matthew “Bode” Bodenheim, 44, passed away peacefully December 20, 2021. Ryan is predeceased by his father, Timothy Canning, and is survived by his mother, Susan Avery; his son, Jack; his daughter, Lily; his brothers, David and Jonathan; his cousins, Nick and Nina; a host of other relatives; and his friends who were family. Born in Oklahoma, Ryan spent most of his life in Ohio. Best known by those close to him and as an artist as “Bode.” He was a tremendous, self-taught artist. Ryan’s passion was storytelling through comic book art and graphic novels. He relished getting to draw and did what he loved every day. He loved music and movies and will be fondly remembered by many people for his intelligence, which was often seen through his wit and great sense of humor, his endless movie trivia knowledge, and his everlasting willingness to pick a point to debate. Ryan will be truly missed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ryan’s honor to www.heroinitiative.org or a charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel. Condolences in his name may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com“

Alex Paknadel, who worked with Bodenheim on the recent Death of Doctor Strange: Avengers one-shot, tweeted a tribute to the artist. He writes, “Working with Ryan will always be a highlight of my career. I’m devastated for his friends and family, and – selfishly – I’m so sad I won’t get to thank him in person for the incredible work he did on our one shot.”