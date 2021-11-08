Marvel Comics is about to introduce an Eternal even worse than Thanos, the Mad Titan. In the months leading up to Marvel Studios’ Eternals movie debuting in theaters, Marvel Comics has been publishing Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic’s . The series is accompanied by one-shots from Gillen and guest artists. The next such one-shot arrive in February as Gillen digs deeper into Thanos’ new role as leader of the Eternals and introduces an even more monstrous figure from Eternals history, Uranos, the Undying. The existence of this figure from the darkest era in Eternals history may explain how the Eternal eventually gave rise to Thanos.

Eternals: The Undying #1 features artwork by Ryan Bodenheim. Check out the cover by Andrea Sorrentino below, along with the issue’s official synopsis:

“Thanos is now ruler of the Eternals! But believe it or not… he’s actually not the worst leader that the Eternals’ society has ever seen. No, that honor belongs to someone even more horrific. Thanos is evil, yes, but who was the original evil from whom all Eternal evils descend? Meet Uranos, the Undying. And may the Celestials have mercy on your souls.”

In a statement, Gillen says, “For a second, try and have sympathy with Thanos. He was born on Titan, to a family which he loathes and has nothing in common with. In our run, he arrives on Earth, and meets the rest of his extended family… and discovers that it’s the same thing, all over again. He has nothing in common with any of these people. How depressing for Thanos. And then he discovers… Uranos the Undying, Omnigenocidal Great Uncle, the rotting monstrous tree which Thanos’ apple barely fell from, proof that perhaps this capacity of horror does skip a generation. So it’s a happy ending for Thanos, really. Unhappy for everyone else, admittedly, but you can’t have everything. This is a story about some of the darkest periods in the Eternals saga, as two of the worst people in the Marvel Universe get to know each other. Less Meet Cute, more Meet Execute.”

