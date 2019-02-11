‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Claims ‘Infinity War’ Trailer Was Actually Trailer For ‘Endgame’

It’s no secret that Marvel Studios has toyed with fans when it comes to the differences between teaser trailers and the finished theatrical cut of movies.

Often times the studio edits trailers make it appear two characters are talking to each other — see Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Avengers: Infinity War — when they don’t interact which other whatsoever or they simply put footage in the trailer that doesn’t end up in the final cut of the film. You know, like the closing shot that showed a group of heroes — Hulk included — sprinting towards the camera.

Could Marvel Studios have studios have committed the ultimate subversion and shown us Endgame footage in the teaser trailer for last year’s Infinity War? According to one intriguing fan theorist, it’s a totally plausible scenario. In a theory shared online by /u/BigMartin58, a lot of the shots in the Infinity War teaser are actually clips that will end up showing up in Endgame, thanks to time-travel or Quantum Realm shenanigans.

Now, before we dive in — it should be noted that a lot of the shots could have been affected by unfinished CGI. Since time-travel is a prevailing theory in Endgame, however, the theory carries more weight than it would if we knew for a fact the Avengers wouldn’t be messing with the timeline.

If you look back at the Infinity War trailer, things start getting consistently wonky — for lack of a better term — around the one minute mark. After the Q-Ship arrives in New York, Tony Stark heads outside to check it out. In the trailer, he’s seen removing his sunglasses while in the final cut, he’s suiting up using his nano-tech armor in the same shot. The theory states that in a potential alternate reality or new timeline, maybe Stark decides not to suit up.

Another change is the amount of time Captain America (Chris Evans) stays in the shadows in the train station fight scene — perhaps hiding out longer in Endgame hesitant to fight because he knows what’s to come.

The theorist is also sure to point out that in the teaser, the Space Stone is the first stone Thanos (Josh Brolin) seemingly gathers. It’s a pretty interesting scenario — especially when you consider another popular fan theory that the Avengers will go back in time to use the Power Stone against Thanos and his army. If that theory was accurate, perhaps Thanos decided to go another route and get the Space Stone before trying for the Power Stone again.

Last but not least — the theorist is rue to point out the recognizable shot at the end, which includes many of the heroes included in the Battle of Wakanda charging the screen. Most notably, the shot includes the Incredible Hulk — a character who only appeared in the moments of the film before becoming too afraid to surface for the rest of the movie.

Do you think the Infinity War trailer included Endgame footage? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) on Twitter to talk all things MCU!

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th. Other Marvel Studios properties scheduled for release this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.