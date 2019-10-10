Avengers Gets a 2023 Fan Trailer Done in Style of 1917

James Bond Skyfall director Sam Mendes is coming back to theater with the intense WWI thriller 1917, which has just dropped an equally intense new trailer. Well, the Internet being the Internet, Marvel fans have already taken the impressive trailer for 1917 that Mendes and co. put together, and given it Marvel Cinematic Universe makeover. As it turns out, 1917 and Avengers: Endgame are a remarkably awesome mashup mixture, right down to the premise of this Avengers: 2023 mashup trailer title. After all, the year 1917 was an especially dark one for the first World War, and Endgame‘s final battle between Earth’s heroes and Thanos’ armada was certainly a dark time for the year 2023.

Take a look at the Avengers 2023 mashup trailer above!

“At the height of the First World War during Spring 1917 in northern France, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), are given a seemingly impossible mission to deliver a message which will warn of an ambush during one of the skirmishes soon after the German retreat to the Hindenburg Line during Operation Alberich. The two recruits race against time, crossing enemy territory to deliver the warning and keep a British battalion of 1,600 men, which includes Blake’s own brother, from walking into a deadly trap. The pair must give their all to accomplish their mission by surviving the war to end all wars.”

If you’re unfamiliar with how this concept factors into the mashup: 2023 is the that Avengers: Endgame‘s present-day action is set in. Avengers: Infinity War was fought in 2018, and after Thanos caused The Blip, and was killed by Thor, five years passed before Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) showed up to offer a solution, in the form of the Quantum Realm.

This mashup is brilliant in the way that it takes the somewhat convoluted story of Avengers: Endgame and its time heist arc, and reframes it in the intense ‘race-the-clock’ style of 1917. The mashup becomes especially grand at the end, when the wartime parallels between each film finally collide. Funny enough, that increase in tension and urgency is probably the best incentive we’ve had to jump back into this three-hour journey.

