The Rock Congratulates Chris Evans on His Captain America Run

It seems like the end of an era is coming for Marvel Studios fans as Chris Evans has wrapped on the production of Avengers 4, and the actor hinted that his time as Captain America is coming to an end.

Having finished filming his part on the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, Evans took to social media to reflect on his time as Steve Rogers and how it changed his life. Now, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has expressed his support of Evans, congratulating for his popular role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin’ on 🤙🏾 //t.co/yg38AcXNUi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 4, 2018

Johnson might be joining the other side when he portrays Black Adam in the DC Comics movie universe, but he’s quick to support those across the aisle.

Evans caused quite a stir earlier today when he posted a touching message after finishing his duties on Avengers 4, with many fans thinking he could be done with his role as Captain America now that he’s fulfilled his contractual obligations.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans posted on Twitter. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Many fans are eager to find out how the saga of Thanos and the Infinity Stones will end in Avengers 4 next year, but it seems like even the filmmakers didn’t have their plan set in stone until the reshoots began. Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo revealed that they didn’t have the movie’s ending locked down until they got back together to finish filming.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo said to the Marvelists podcast a few months back. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

We’ll all get to see how the saga wraps up when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.