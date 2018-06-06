‘Avengers 4’: Fans React to Captain America Losing His Beard

Some new seemingly official Avengers 4 art leaked online, and while there’s plenty to process from the new Marvel image, Captain America’s lack of beard seems to be dominating the conversation.

The new image shows the remaining heroes left from Avengers: Infinity War reuniting with heroes like Hawkeye and Ant-Man and enlisting the services of the about to debut Captain Marvel. There’s a variety of new looks and style changes, with Captain America leading the charge in a return to his star-spangled costume — with some tweaks and upgrades of course. Still, one thing is on Marvel’s fans’ minds, and it’s the absence of his beard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The beard just recently debuted in Avengers: Infinity War, and it made sense from a story point of view. After the events of Captain America: Civil War Cap and his contingent of heroes either made deals with the government (Hawkeye, Ant-Man) or went on the run, continuing to save people in the shadows and off the radar. That’s why Captain America’s costume was well worn and without the trademark star in Infinity War, and he was sporting long hair and a beard.

After the events of Infinity War, Cap will regroup with the other remaining heroes to attempt to take down Thanos and set things right, and it looks like he’ll get a shave and a new suit as a result. To many, the beard gave the character an edge visually that they quite embraced, and there are plenty of fans sad to see it go so soon.

While he’s missing the beard and long hair, he is also missing one other trademark item, which he also didn’t have in Infinity War. That would be his iconic shield, which he left on the ground in Civil War after fighting Tony. We’re assuming he’ll finally get it back in Avengers 4, but he’ll be clean shaven when he does it, and that’s a bummer for many.

Hit the next slide to see fans’ reactions to Cap losing his beard!

@MatzAlicia

There’s a lot to process in this Avenger 4 promo art, but some can’t look past Captain America’s new clean-shaven look and are definitely calling for a return of the beard.

If this is true, I only have one thing to say:

BRING ? BACK ? CAP’S ? BEARD? https://t.co/9baxHgbv82 — Alicia Matz (@MatzAlicia) June 5, 2018

“If this is true, I only have one thing to say: BRING ? BACK ? CAP’S ? BEARD?”

@Zets278

Others aren’t demanding Cap’s Infinity War look to make a return, but they still do miss it. Of course, Cap’s not the only one to receive a new look, as War Machine and Black Widow look a bit different these days as well.

I do miss Cap’s beard. Rhodey’s armor looks pretty damn good.



How the hell does Widow have the time to change her hair? — Zet (@Zets278) June 5, 2018

“I do miss Cap’s beard. Rhodey’s armor looks pretty damn good.

How the hell does Widow have the time to change her hair?”

@aidahburne

Fans readily embraced Cap’s beard in Avengers: Infinity War, and it seems they weren’t quite ready to let it go.

“Cap’s beard rip.”

@LilithErebus

There’s a lot going on in this image, and @LilithErebus has several questions that demand to be answered. Hulk, War Machine, Black Widow, and Rocket all demand answers, but Cap’s beard also made it into the conversation.

Why’s Natasha not look like Natasha. Is her hair in a ponytail or is that Wasp or Hulk’s arm



Why is Hulk in a sort of suit & he looks slimmer. Did he lose weight after IW



Where’s Cap’s shield? Beard?



Rhodes looks like he upgraded



WHY IS ROCKET GOING IN WITH NO GUNS BLAZING https://t.co/PP7dex2bwz — AuroraLights (@LilithErebus) June 5, 2018

“Why’s Natasha not look like Natasha. Is her hair in a ponytail or is that Wasp or Hulk’s arm

Why is Hulk in a sort of suit & he looks slimmer. Did he lose weight after IW

Where’s Cap’s shield? Beard?

Rhodes looks like he upgraded

WHY IS ROCKET GOING IN WITH NO GUNS BLAZING”

@Funtroon

Many are happy to see Carol in her trademark colors, and some are also worried that Wasp is nowhere to be seen in the image, but no one can overlook Cap’s lack of facial hair.

#Avengers4 concept art thoughts:



• Carol looks amazing!

• Happy to see Nat’s red hair is back. Also the batons making a return is nice.

• Where is Wasp? :s Her absence is worrisome.

• Let’s take a moment of silence to mourn Cap’s beard.

• wtf is Hulk wearing? — half-empty boy ?? (@Funtroon) June 5, 2018

“#Avengers4 concept art thoughts:

• Carol looks amazing!

• Happy to see Nat’s red hair is back. Also the batons making a return is nice.

• Where is Wasp? :s Her absence is worrisome.

• Let’s take a moment of silence to mourn Cap’s beard.

• wtf is Hulk wearing?”

@TheBY2K

Some are perfectly fine with the heroes getting some changes but don’t quite understand why Cap changed and other heroes like Thor and Iron Man did not.

Also, Cap has a clean costume and no beard wtf. But Iron Man still has the Bleeding Edge armor and Thor has Stormbreaker, what’s up with that. — The Hype of BY2K 2.0 (E3) (@TheBY2K) June 5, 2018

“Also, Cap has a clean costume and no beard wtf. But Iron Man still has the Bleeding Edge armor and Thor has Stormbreaker, what’s up with that.”

@hilarion

Many fans can’t seem to figure out what the heck Hulk is wearing and do seem to dig War Machine’s new armor. Still, they can’t get over a no beard Captain America.

A few things about this “leaked” Avengers 4 image:

• Why is the Hulk decked out in a full-body suit?

• Huh. So Ronin isn’t making an appearance?

• Black Widow got tired of the blonde lol

• That new War Machine armor looks exceptionally badass

• WHERE’S THE BEARD, CAP pic.twitter.com/m6KGcVnLpK — Infinity Lar ∞ (@hilarion) June 5, 2018

“A few things about this “leaked” Avengers 4 image:

• Why is the Hulk decked out in a full-body suit?

• Huh. So Ronin isn’t making an appearance?

• Black Widow got tired of the blonde lol

• That new War Machine armor looks exceptionally badass

• WHERE’S THE BEARD, CAP “

@glyceride

Avengers: Infinity War wiped out half of the Marvel heroes in the MCU, but according to fans that just might pale in comparison to Avengers 4 wiping out Captain America’s beard. It could end up being the straw the finally breaks the Avengers.

THE AUDACITY TO WIPE OUT CAP’S BEARD? NOT IN MY HOUSE. — android jesus (@gIyceride) June 5, 2018

“THE AUDACITY TO WIPE OUT CAP’S BEARD? NOT IN MY HOUSE.”

@infinitypilots

Ironically Cap’s beard isn’t the only change for the character in this new image, as he also gets back his bright and star-spangled costume from earlier films. That doesn’t seem to be enough though to overcome the lack of beard.

he got a whole ass outfit and a stubble cap’s beard cant even compare — andy (@infinitypilots) June 5, 2018

“he got a whole ass outfit and a stubble cap’s beard cant even compare”

@PrivateSpidey

The most common points of discussion seem to revolve around Hulk’s new suit and Black Widow’s traditional red hair, but the elephant in the room is truly Captain America’s lack of beard.

Where’s caps beard? Why is black widows hair red again? And WHAT THE HELL IS HULK WEARING https://t.co/TDrJ1JoLsg — 3223Spidey (@PrivateSpidey) June 5, 2018

“Where’s caps beard? Why is black widows hair red again? And WHAT THE HELL IS HULK WEARING “