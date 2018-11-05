This Photo of Mark Ruffalo & Tom Holland on Disney’s ‘TRON’ Ride Is True Squad Goals

It looks like Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland aren’t afraid to have a little fun, even when they aren’t spoiling Marvel’s latest secrets.

A photo of Ruffalo and Holland recently made its way online, which shows the pair taking a break from the Avengers: Infinity War press tour to ride the TRON rollercoaster at Shanghai Disneyland. You can check it out below.

The photo is pretty delightful to see, especially as the Reddit caption jokes about Ruffalo and Holland using the ride to “evade Marvel snipers”. The pair have both hand a penchant for accidentally sharing MCU information, whether it’s Ruffalo livestreaming Thor: Ragnarok from his pocket or Holland “leaking” the title for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

When it comes to the most recent Avengers movies, both Ruffalo and Holland have caused a bit of a stir, which has caused the films’ directors to get pretty creative.

“Tom’s had a couple of slip ups in the past, he’s on the black list now,” Joe Russo said in an interview earlier this year. “We wrote fake scripts, we wrote a really fake script for Tom Holland.”

“They were all kept in the dark,” Russo said of the film’s cast. “They trust us enough that they understand their motivations on set, we can give them enough of a hint as to where they’re coming from and where they’re going. A lot of it is relationship-based so it’s just about behaving truthfully when they’re on camera together and the objectives of each scene are contained in the scene. There’s no reason for anyone to know the overall goal of the villain other than my brother and I.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.