Jeff Goldblum On If He Will Be In ‘Avengers 4’, Teases Team-up With Collector

Jeff Goldblum and his Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart of the Grandmaster might just appear in Avengers 4.

While promoting his upcoming appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Goldblum was asked if his Grandmaster character who debuted in Thor: Ragnarok could appear in Avengers 4. The actor didn’t give any sort of real indication that he might be there but he has an interesting idea for how it could come to be, as seen in the video above from MTV.

“I don’t know. Who knows,” Goldblum started. “They’ve got a good imagination. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victora Alonso over there, they know what they’re doing. They make good movies. Well, see if I could contribute anything to what they were doing. I imagine this, that my brother, the Collector played by Benicio del Toro, maybe they see us together. I don’t know. Who knows but my character can do anything. I’ve got my super powers than all of them put together.”

Of course, those who saw Avengers: Infinity War might have a little bit of trouble imagining the Grandmaster reuniting with the Collector after what happened on Knowhere. Goldblum, however, insists that his character is more powerful than any other seen on screen so far.

“I’m the Grandmaster! You can’t kill me,” Goldblum said. “I can do everything. I can fly. I can do all sort of thing, really. So all I want to do is play games but I could do anything.” Thanos had best watch out but, at the same time, it sounds like Goldblum might not have watched Avengers: Infinity War yet.

As for Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt, he can’t say too much about the future of the Avengers or Guardians of the Galaxy movies, either. “In the break between Infinity War part one and part two, what’s Star-Lord up to?” Pratt started. “You’ll know once you see part two. I’m slated to film in January so we don’t know yet timewise where that lines up. I’m hoping it’s not the last you see me but you can’t be certain.”

