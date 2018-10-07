Mark Ruffalo Clears Up Rumors About ‘Avengers’ Tattoo

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo admits he still hasn’t gotten the same matching tattoo sported by his Avengers co-stars.

“I didn’t get a tattoo. I opted out of the tattoo,” Ruffalo told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “It’s not over yet. There’s still another movie.”

Ruffalo explained his apprehension comes from his fear of needles.

“Also, I’ve kind of got a punk rock soul, and I felt like, ‘Dude, everyone has tattoos,’” Ruffalo said. “I’m going to be punk rock and not get the tattoo!”

“Honestly,” he added more seriously, “I feel left out, and I’m working up the courage to get needled.”

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner got their matching ink earlier this year in celebration of their years-long tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The tattoo is a stylized Avengers “A” intercrossed with a “6,” paying tribute to the six original stars who first came together in 2012’s The Avengers.

“Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo. And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was Johansson’s idea, and she and Evans did it in New York,” Downey told EW.

“Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did Renner, and then we just bullied Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it.”

Ruffalo’s appearance on The Tonight Show Friday left some fans upset after Fallon teased Ruffalo, who is known for accidentally letting secrets slip, would be dropping a “major” Avengers 4 spoiler. Ruffalo’s details were censored, leaving some Marvel fans upset with the gag.

There were hopes Ruffalo would officially announce the secretive Avengers 4 title, which Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said would come after the studio launched the promotional campaign surrounding Captain Marvel, first up to theaters in March.

Suspicions were raised after a rumored title leak surfaced online Thursday, alleging the Avengers: Infinity War sequel borrows its title from a cosmic-centric comic book storyline.

Ruffalo returns as Bruce Banner and Hulk in the next Avengers, where the not-so-jolly green giant gets a brand new look. Avengers 4 opens May 3.