‘Avengers 4′: Best Theories on What the Russo Brothers’ Mystery Photo Is

Avengers 4 is still shrouded in quite a lot of mystery, and the latest tease from the film’s directors is making fans get pretty creative.
Earlier this week, the Twitter account for Joe and Anthony Russo tweeted a photo of a mysterious lit up object, with a caption that seemed to indicate that they have wrapped on Avengers 4. In the days since the photo was posted, fans have debated and speculated about what the photo could be, with no real consensus yet.
#wrapped pic.twitter.com/k8xCxiQL4J— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 13, 2018
Still, that hasn’t stopped the Internet from coming up with its fair share of fan theories, which range from the relatively possible to the ones that are somewhat of a stretch. Here are just a few of our favorites.
Police Light
Look！ pic.twitter.com/NRQQxhEzDm— NJGossip (@8b0149206807445) October 14, 2018
War Machine’s Cannon
Hey. Is it this? pic.twitter.com/m8xGQXdBq5— Shrirang Vivek Ganeshe (@Ganesheshrirang) October 13, 2018
Bucky’s Arm
Bucky’s elbow? ? pic.twitter.com/rrY5L1sMy3— MyName (@Onlyyou74269) October 13, 2018
Cap’s Coffin?
Looked like a coffin so that’s scary. But also reminds me of this.— Elvan Macko Putra PR (@elvanmacko) October 14, 2018
Wait…
Steve says goodbye not long ago…
Oh fuck. pic.twitter.com/F6404BcO8v
Another Pod
Or is it maybe this I see? ? Is it too soon to say a resurrection for Vision? @Paul_Bettany #Avengers4 pic.twitter.com/sEtJFxdDZu— Angel Soto (@Angel97218967) October 13, 2018
Something Tied to Adam Warlock
Adam Warlock , I think it is his cacoon ? pic.twitter.com/HTUeWLgnBe— Marcel de Beer (@marceldebeer197) October 13, 2018
Beta Ray Bill?
Beta ray?@Russo_Brothers pic.twitter.com/1TJ47J2hif— AKSHAT MOHILEY (@AkshatMohiley) October 13, 2018
Just a Microphone
I realised something. While this could be a water bottle, it also looks like a condenser microphone which is often used in studios.— June? (@imaginerogers) October 14, 2018
So basically, by saying “wrapped”, the Russos could be saying that they’ve finished filming and moving on to voice dubbing in post-production. pic.twitter.com/BqWXn1kWky