Avengers: Endgame Directors May Return to Marvel for These Fantastic Four and X-Men Characters

The Russo Brothers have successfully brought the first 10 years of Marvel Studios to a close with Avengers: Endgame, and it will also act as a close to their long stint working on Marvel films. Together the duo has combined to deliver Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, and while they are happy to take on other projects, there are a few characters of the Fantastic Four and X-Men variety that could possibly get them back into the fold.

The Russo Brothers are excited to take on different characters and stories, but they do leave the door open for a return. “We love Marvel, we have the most amazing working relationship with them, and we’re very close with them,” Anthony Russo told Business Insider. “Maybe there will be an idea that comes up in the future, but there is none now.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s just about finding the right story that inspires us,” Joe Russo said. “That’s why we get out of bed every day.”

So, what could that story possibly be? Well, it seems it would very much be either a Fantastic Four or X-Men story, as one of the characters Joe Russo would love to take on are part of that universe.

“I love Ben Grimm from the Fantastic Four,” Joe Russo said. “Doctor Doom was always one of my favorite villains.”

He also stated how much he loves Wolverine, but also added that “he’s got to be set aside for a little while.” Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige has previously stated it could be around 5 years before we see the X-Men in the MCU, though undoubtedly part of that equation will be Wolverine, one of it not the most popular mutant in Marvel’s universe.

Fans saw Hugh Jackman bring his depiction of the character to an emotional close in Logan, and now it will be up to Marvel to bring someone who can follow Jackman’s long and beloved legacy with the character in a new era. We think they’ll make it happen, and we cannot wait.

As for the Fantastic Four, they are arguably much easier to introduce into the MCU compared to the X-Men, so here’s hoping they show up sooner rather than later.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!