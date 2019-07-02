Avengers: Endgame Is Now Less Than $25 Million Away From Toppling Avatar’s Record

Thanks to the second release of Avengers: Endgame this weekend, the latest Marvel Studios film continues inching closer to Avatar‘s record atop the highest-grossing films of all time chart. Through Sunday night, Avengers: Endgame has grossed $2.765 billion worldwide, now less than $25 million shy of Avatar‘s all-time total of $2.788b. The Endgame re-release came it a bit under expectation, grossing just $8.7m worldwide.

Prior to the re-release, industry insiders expected Endgame to pass Avatar Labor Day weekend if it had enough legs. Now that the re-release is performing lukewarm, some have shifted their thoughts that the movie won’t even of passing Avatar.

But then, believe it or not, there’s always the possibility for Marvel Studios to go back to the cutting room floor to package even yet another re-release, which would contain even more footage not included with the first two releases, though it’s unlikely Disney would go to that length.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release when Endgame had the first $1 billion global opening in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

