Batman v Superman Fans Upset That Avengers: Endgame Has Visual Similarities

In 2016, DC Comics fans were given the first film in which Superman and Batman graced the screen together in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The film proved to be tremendously popular, taking in $873 million worldwide, though the critical reception was less than positive, with Rotten Tomatoes calculating 27% of the reviews being positive. The poor reviews became a go-to source of mockery from fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, noting how much poorer the DC film’s reviews were than the worst MCU film, which is Thor: The Dark World at 66% positive reviews. Despite the drastic narrative differences, one DC fan pointed out there are visual similarities between Batman v Superman and Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

But ya’ll said BVS was shit 😒 pic.twitter.com/4riSR2ewym — Daami (@daamiedwards) May 4, 2019

As seen in the above photos, a handful of scenes from Batman v Superman share similar compositions to both Infinity War and Endgame, in addition to the cinematography delivering similar colors and tones. Despite the clear passion of the fan, these comparisons don’t reflect any subjective interpretation of either film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One reason for the similarities could be that neither film is necessarily ambitious in direction, as there’s little depicted in any of the above photos that feels truly unique. A particularly attentive moviegoer could likely compile a number of blockbuster films released in the last few years to point out how many of them depict similar shots or sequences.

Another point worth noting is that, if anything, Snyder’s contributions to the DC Extended Universe have earned more praise for their visuals than their narratives, so even if multiple films in the MCU directly copied an entire film, shot for shot, the performances, dialogue, and narrative could still be stronger than the source material it was replicating. Additionally, a DC film could copy an MCU film and offer audiences a subjectively superior experience for those same reasons.

Unfortunately, the above attitude ultimately creates a stronger divide between DCEU and MCU fans, despite each franchise offering audiences differing experiences. Rather than fans supporting one another and praising all of the films’ accomplishments, pitting the different storylines against one another will only lead to more aggression across social media.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Stay tuned for details on the future of the DCEU.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!