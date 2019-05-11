‘Avengers: Endgame’ Wins Third Straight Weekend at the Box Office

Avengers: Endgame once again tops the box office in North America. Despite Pokemon: Detective Pikachu outselling Endgame on Friday, Endgame is expected to be number one at the box office for the weekend with $61.7 million. The film is also expected to cross $700 million this weekend, tying the 16-day record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

Last week, endgame crossed the $600 million milestone marker at the domestic box office in record time, achieving that gross in nine days. The week before, Endgame broke the record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 for highest-grossing opening day. Endgame made $156.7 million in its first day at the box office, including a record-setting $60 million in Thursday night previews. The film also had the first $1 billion opening weekend at the global box office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Endgame received praise from critics and fans, including ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. “The final movie in Marvel’s Infinity Saga is a masterpiece,” Davis writes in his review. “It’s an absolute spectacle which needs to be watched on the biggest screen possible. It’s a love letter to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, I’d argue that Avengers: Endgame is the film event of our lifetime and lives up to every bit of global hype it has garnered. It is setting a new standard and raising the bar for event films and likely will not be matched in this generation of filmmaking.”

Detective Pikachu will open in second place with an estimated $57.4 million opening weekend after scoring $20 million on Friday. The film brings the beloved Pokemon character to life with a mixture of computer graphics, live-action, and the voice of Ryan Reynolds.

What did you think of Avengers: Endgame? Have you seen Detective Pikachu? Let us know in the comments! And keep reading to see the full top 10 at the box office this weekend.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

1. Avengers: Endgame

Week Two

Friday: $16.06 million

Weekend: $61.7 million

Total: $722 million

Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.

2. Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

Opening Weekend

Friday: $20.7 million

Weekend: $57.4 million

Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu features the voice of Ryan Reynolds in the title role. It also stars Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy.

3. The Hustle

Opening Weekend

Friday: $3.95 million

Weekend: $14.1 million

Josephine Chesterfield is a glamorous, seductive British woman who has a penchant for defrauding gullible men out of their money. Into her well-ordered, meticulous world comes Penny Rust, a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman who lives to swindle unsuspecting marks. Despite their different methods, the two grifters soon join forces for the ultimate score — a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France.

The Hustle is a remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with women in the lead roles. It is directed by Chris Addison, written by Jac Schaeffer, and stars Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Alex Sharp, and Dean Norris,

4. Long Shot

Week Two

Friday: $1.65 million

Weekend: $8 million

Total: $20 million

Fred Flarsky is a gifted and free-spirited journalist who has a knack for getting into trouble. Charlotte Field is one of the most influential women in the world — a smart, sophisticated and accomplished politician. When Fred unexpectedly runs into Charlotte, he soon realizes that she was his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte decides to make a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter — much to the dismay of her trusted advisers.

Long Shot is directed by Jonathan Levine from a screenplay by Dan Sterling and Liz Hannah. The film stars Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, and Alexander Skarsgård.

6. The intruder

Week Two

Friday: $1.69 million

Weekend: $5.5 million

Total: $18.9 million

Scott and Annie Russell couldn’t be happier after buying their dream home from a mysterious and lonely widower named Charlie in Napa Valley, Calif. Their newfound paradise soon turns into a living nightmare when Charlie — still strangely attached to the house — begins to show up and interfere in their daily lives. When his erratic behavior turns to obsession, the young couple soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear.

The Intruder is directed by Deon Taylor, written by David Loughery, and stars Michael Ealy, Meagan Good, and Dennis Quaid.

6. Poms

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.5 million

Weekend: $5.2 million

Martha is an introverted woman who moves to a retirement community that has shuffleboard, golf, bowling and other activities. Hoping to be left alone, she meets Sheryl, a fun-loving neighbor who insists that they become best pals. After coming out of her shell, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams, even when the odds are stacked against you.

Poms is directed by Zara Hayes and stars Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier, Celia Weston, Alisha Boe, Phyllis Somerville, Charlie Tahan, Bruce McGill, and Rhea Perlman.

7. UglyDolls

Week Two

Friday: $922,000

Weekend: $5.1 million

Total: $15.5 million

In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weirdness is celebrated, strangeness is special and beauty is embraced as more than meets the eye. After traveling to the other side of a mountain, Moxy and her UglyDoll friends discover Perfection — a town where more conventional dolls receive training before entering the real world to find the love of a child. Soon, the UglyDolls learn what it means to be different — ultimately realizing that they don’t have to be perfect to be amazing.

UglyDolls is directed by Kelly Asbury and written by Alison Peck, from a story by Robert Rodriguez.

The film features the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, and Lizzo.

8. Captain Marvel

Week 10

Friday: $477,000

Weekend: $2.6 million

Total: $424 million

Captain Marvel is an extraterrestrial Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of an intergalactic battle between her people and the Skrulls. Living on Earth in 1995, she keeps having recurring memories of another life as U.S. Air Force pilot Carol Danvers. With help from Nick Fury, Captain Marvel tries to uncover the secrets of her past while harnessing her special superpowers to end the war with the evil Skrulls.

Captain Marvel is written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

9. Tolkien

Opening Weekend

Friday: $825,000

Weekend: $2.4 million

As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. Their brotherhood soon strengthens as Tolkien weathers the storm of a tumultuous courtship with Edith Bratt and the outbreak of World War I. These early life experiences later inspire the budding author to write the classic fantasy novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Tolkien is directed by Dome Karukoski, written by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford, and stars Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Colm Meaney, and Derek Jacobi.

10. Breakthrough

Week Four

Friday: $546,000

Weekend: $2.4 million

Total: $37 million

Breakthrough is based on the inspirational true story of one mother’s unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds. When Joyce Smith’s adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up. Her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John’s recovery, even in the face of every case history and scientific prediction. From producer DeVon Franklin (Miracles from Heaven) and adapted for the screen by Grant Nieporte (Seven Pounds) from Joyce Smith’s own book, Breakthrough is an enthralling reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope, and sometimes even a miracle.

The film stars Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammel, and Dennis Haysbert.