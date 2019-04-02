‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Are Loving Captain America Getting His Shield Back

Marvel Studios today released a special look at Avengers: Endgame as tickets for the film went on sale. The new trailer shows what remains of the Avengers assembling to take the fight back to Thanos and avenge the world that couldn’t save. Among the many reunions featured in the video is Captain America reuniting with his shield. Fans know that shield as a symbol for everything Captian America stands for. He lost the share after the events of Captain America: Civil War. He fought without it in Avengers: Infinity War. Now he and Iron Man are reconciling, it looks like the shield comes back out again.

Fans are excited about this moment and they’re sharing that on Twitter. Keep reading to see some of those reactions.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios‘ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

What I Wanted to See

I see what i wanted to see. Cap and Tony shake hands, reunited. Oh yeaahhh. Give him the real shield back. https://t.co/aEYcDt9QBF — Makram (@MakramMakhtar) April 2, 2019

Raising the Shield

and cap has a shield again https://t.co/POSJBL2YAp — KR (@Krlryrfrnt) April 2, 2019

You Trust Me?

You trust me?



I do.



Cap back with his shield. Damn. — U S P (@its_USP10) April 2, 2019

Madness

The new trailer is a bit of a madness! Cap has his new shield ? https://t.co/cWVrSQr48L — The Prince That Was Promised (@JayyTargaryen) April 2, 2019

Cap Got It

cap got his shield back? https://t.co/JQ5KUszjtf — zenol (@zenollll) April 2, 2019

Shield > Tattoo

Cap got his shield and ronin got a sleeve tattoo — N I N A. G (@NanthiniGhandi) April 2, 2019

EUFJS Indeed

THEYRE WEARING THEIR OLD STHIFMCJEKFJ THOR WITH THE CAPR EFUKSFJ CAP SHIELD EUFJS IM SCRHDJFJJSKF — winny (@heatlessfire) April 2, 2019

Bigger Star?

That’s mark 85 and if u notice caps shield has bigger star — Aditya (@adi11_aditya) April 2, 2019

HOly $#@+