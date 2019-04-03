‘Avengers: Endgame’ Focuses on Captain America’s Journey Since ‘The Winter Soldier’

Joe and Anthony Russo began their work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe by directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. Five years later, the Russos have directed their second Avengers movie, Avengers: Endgame. The film will, in the grandest sense, be the conclusion to “The Infinity Saga,” the story of the first 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a smaller sense, the Russos will be concluding the character arc they began for Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in The Winter Soldier. Anthony Russo tells Fandango that Captain America’s journey that began in The Winter Soldier will be one of Endgame’s focuses.

“I think our great discovery with that character was how much inner dimension that character ultimately has,” Russo says.”And I think that’s the journey that we went on with Chris Evans as our partner, and the writers, Chris Markus and Stephen McFeely as partners in terms of how we begin exploring Captain America starting with Winter Soldier. It was really important to us to find a way to involve them past that golden age character that First Avenger was very much about.

“We wanted to challenge that character in ways where we could really see his cracks and really find his vulnerability,” Russo continues. “And while, certainly, his superpowers, his moral fortitude and his ability to be very simple to his principles, dedicated to his principles, we wanted to find a way to get past that with the character [and] take that character into areas where he can’t find easy answers. So I think that was really what it was — the degree to which we could continue to explore this character’s very complex humanity and vulnerability, relatability to all of us. And I think that’s a great joy, and I think you will see that very, very much in Endgame as well.”

The focus on Captain America’s journey may explain whatever is going on with his costumes in the most recent Avengers: Endgame trailer. What the ending of that journey looks like remains unknown for now.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Anthony and Joe Russo direct Avengers: Endgame from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

