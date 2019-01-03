‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson on the Secrets of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Marvel Studios next movie will showcase the explosive debut of Brie Larson, headlining the title role in the intergalactic adventure film Captain Marvel. But her first tenure on the set of a Marvel Studios film came with Avengers: Endgame, which will release less than two months later.

And given the secrecy of Marvel Studios movies, especially regarding Avengers: Infinity War and its upcoming sequel, Larson was somewhat terrified of spilling the secrets from the film.

“I just never wanted to feel like I was going to slip up or that I was going to say the wrong thing,” Larson said to USA Today. “I was like, ‘I can’t live with myself being the one that spoils something.’ So I really just deleted it. I tried my best to journal it if I want to recall it and go, ‘Oh yeah, that was a crazy time.’ And I’m excited when the movie comes out to finally be able to talk about it and go, ‘Yes, this was crazy.’ But my family doesn’t know. I haven’t talked to anybody about anything because I’m just a very diligent secret-keeper.”

Sounds like she’s he exact type of actor who Kevin Feige, Joe, and Anthony Russo enjoy working with — unlike those jokers Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland.

Larson might be unwilling to give up spoilers, but she did need some help with finding her footing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While filming Avengers: Endgame, Larson said she sought advice from her fellow co-stars about being the face of a franchise.

“I just got to be like junior superhero and ask them questions like, ‘Hi, I’m the new kid! So what kind of protein bars do you eat and when do you train? Is your costume comfortable?’ ” Larson said. “I was just able to learn so much, and everybody was really kind and helpful. So I got to learn the ropes a little bit before I was thrown into this thing where I’d be by myself.”

Everyone is curious to know how Carol Danvers will enter the fray in Avengers: Endgame, and how she’ll fair when going face to face with Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet. But Larson isn’t going to spill any secrets. So go back to trolling Mark Ruffalo’s Twitter account — because there’s nothing to see here.

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8th.

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26th.