Avengers: Endgame Cut Thanos vs Hulk Rematch

As the culmination of the Infinity Saga, Marvel Studios had a lot of ambitious plans in place for Avengers: Endgame, though they weren’t able to fit all of their ideas into the film’s 3-hour runtime. There were a lot of scenes and sequences that didn’t even make it to the cutting room floor, though they’re now showcased in the brand new art book for the movie. One such piece of key art shows a rematch between the Hulk and Thanos, picking up where they left off after the battle that took place at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War.

This keyframe in Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie shows the Hulk delivering a powerful uppercut to Thanos, getting some sweet revenge for the quick beating Thanos delivered to him in their previous encounter. Check it out below:

While this was a major scene that fans would have loved to see in Avengers: Endgame, actor Mark Ruffalo isn’t sweating the fact that it was cut. In fact, he’s already looking forward to another epic matchup taken straight from the comics.

“Kevin Feige just asked me last week if I had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk,” Ruffalo said at Toky Comic Con. “And I said yeah, I think there’s still some stories to tell. And he said, ‘Well why don’t you come in and tell me about them and we’ll see if we can find a place for you in the Marvel universe?’”

When asked about a specific showdown, Ruffalo had the perfect response: “Hulk vs. Wolverine. I’d like to see that. Hulk vs. Wolverine.“

The two characters first tangled in Wolverine’s first appearance in Hulk’s own comic series. So such a matchup could prove to be a perfect way to introduce the X-Men franchise into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously spoke about the excitement of getting these characters, including the Fantastic Four, under the same banner after the Disney and Fox deal was finalized.

“I’m extremely excited about those characters and about bringing Marvel’s First Family up to the platform and the level that they deserve,” Feige said. “The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements. And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

