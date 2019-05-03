Avengers: Endgame Director Reveals What Groot Says at the End of the Movie

Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters last week, and it’s already broken numerous box office records and is considered one of the best films in the franchise. Many fans have already seen the film multiple times, but since Earth doesn’t offer Groot as an elective like Asgard does, everyone is still wondering what Groot said at the end of the new film.

Warning: Avengers: Endgame Spoilers Ahead

At the end of the movie, it was revealed that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) would be going off to join the Guardians of the Galaxy (or the Asgardians of the Galaxy as he so hilariously put it), and there was some mild debate about who the leader of the group would be: Star Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) or Thor. Their fellow Guardians suggested a knife fight to settle the deabte, and Groot chimed in. According to a recent Reddit post to r/MarvelStudioSpoilers, Groot says the following:

“Yes, I like knives.”

Pretty straight-forward! It certainly doesn’t pack the same punch as his final words in Avengers: Infinity War, which were revealed to be a simple, “Dad,” to Rocket as he was turning to dust. Considering the last time we see Groot in Avengers: Endgame is infinitely sillier than the last time we saw him in Avengers: Infinity War, it’s no surprise it was a comical line.

The Reddit post shared by u/RiverFenixBen reveals much more information, including details about Stan Lee’s cameo, information on how the funeral scene was shot, and the reasoning behind no post-credits scene. You can see the full post here.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

