Avengers: Endgame Directors Reveal Why They Killed SPOILER So Early

From the opening scene to the credits, Marvel fans were dragged through a break-neck adventure across time and space in Avengers: Endgame. The culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was full of surprises, keeping audiences on their toes as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes attempted to reverse the damage done by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

And the filmmakers through their first major setback — and very surprising plot development — early into the film’s first act. And that action changed the course of the film and had fans questioning where the story could possibly go from there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below.

The heroes decide to attack Thanos directly, along with Captain Marvel as back up, and try to take the Infinity Stones back. But they find out the Stones were destroyed, and Thor promptly chops Thanos’ head off. And from that moment, many audiences were stunned.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo participated in a Q&A for Avengers: Endgame at the Simthsonian Air & Space Museum in Washington DC, and the two addressed why they decided to kill Thanos off so early, saying that idea came early while they were breaking the story.

Reddit user zachzhou630 was on hand to document the event, revealing this answer when the Russos were asked why they decided to kill Thanos at that moment.

“It’s early in the writing process. In our writing room, we usually sit down with the writers and ask them some logical questions: what’s the logical next step? Storywise we like to put yourself in a corner, nowhere to get out. The audience will feel there is no road forward. And then we find a way.”

The directors rode that momentum into an epic climax where the Mad Titan continues to make problems for the heroes. And after all that, sweeping changes were made to the MCU as the consequences of Avengers: Infinity War seem to be permanent in a lot of ways. But that’s not the Russos problem anymore.

The directors confirmed they’re officially done with Marvel Studios for the time being, but they won’t close the door on an eventual return.

“I think that, you know, we’re going to take a little bit of a break,” Joe told ComicBook.com CinemaCon. “We love Marvel. I mean, we’re very close with Kevin [Feige] and Lou [DeEsposito] and Victoria [Alonso] and Trin [Tranh], who’s produced the last two movies with us and eight more. I mean, it’s really like family for us there. But, you know, we’ve done four movies in six and a half years so we’re going to take a little bit of a vacation, but we’ll be, we’ll be back in a heartbeat.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. You can catch our own Q&A with the director next week, when Game Over: An Evening With Joe Russo airs on Facebook Live on Monday, May 6th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!