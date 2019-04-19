‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Want to Bring Fantastic Four Villain Doctor Doom Into the MCU

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo agree Doctor Doom, the archfoe of the Fantastic Four, would make a compelling addition to the growing Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When asked by SYFY to pick the Marvel Comics big bad they most want to bring in, the Russo brothers quickly agreed on Marvel’s most infamous supervillain.

“Doctor Doom. Doctor Doom or Kraven the Hunter,” Joe Russo said.

“Kraven because I just love that storyline, I think that Spider-Man-Kraven arc would be pretty amazing to see. And I think the tone of that would be super cool. And Doctor Doom, I just love the sort of Shakespearean mythology behind him as a character. And he’s another fascinating character that has had different interpretations in the books, so I think you could shade him in really complex ways.”

Though the Spider-Man foe is considered to be off-limits — his rights lie with Sony Pictures, who are now developing a planned Kraven the Hunter movie under its Spider-Man-less “Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters” — Doom has since shifted from Fox to new owners Disney, who acquired the studio’s entertainment assets in a $71.3 billion dollar deal that sees the Fantastic Four and X-Men, and all ancillary characters, ready for use under the Marvel Studios banner.

Doom also plays pivotal roles in both the 1984 and 2015 comic book crossover limited series Secret Wars, another universe-spanning event the Russos said would draw them back to Marvel Studios after their post-Endgame hiatus.

Joe’s reverence for Secret Wars is well-documented, and the filmmaker reaffirmed his desire to bring that story to screen earlier this month now that almost all of its central characters are under one roof.

“I keep saying Secret Wars because that was one of the first books that I really fell in love with as a kid,” he told MTV News.

“This notion of, you know, event storytelling, and I think that’s part of the reason that we gravitate so strongly towards these event films and these ensemble films is the notion that you can contain so many different characters and so many different points of view and galvanize them around a story point is really compelling to us.”

And what about a return to singular character franchises after helming two out of three Captain America movies? “It’s a tough one,” Joe told SYFY.

“I mean, probably one of the new characters. You know, Wolverine was one of my favorites growing up, I loved Ben Grimm, the Thing. There’s so many things. We could exhaust ourselves. We could die working at Marvel.”

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.

