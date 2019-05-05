Avengers Writers Confirm Marvel’s Disney+ Shows Deal With the Aftermath of Endgame

Avengers: Endgame has set up an ambitious Phase 4 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s looking more and more likely that movie screens won’t be be the sole venue where the main storyline plays out. Marvel Studios is preparing to launch some new MCU TV series on the upcoming Disney+ streaming platform.

Unlike the current slate of Marvel TV shows, these Disney+ series will be directly tied to the MCU movies. Now we’re learning more about just how closely tied to the films the Disney+ shows will be. As the writers of Avengers: Endgame are now confirming that the upcoming first slate of Disney+ MCU shows will deal directly with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame!

Fandango sat down with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely to talk about the events of Endgame, when the subject of the Disney+ shows (What If?, Falcon & Winter Soldier, and Loki, to name a few) came up. Here’s what Markus revealed about their connection to Endgame:

“All I know is that I believe that they take the events of this movie into full consideration. They’re not on a side continuum.”

When asked directly if these Disney+ shows exist in a world where Avengers: Endgame has taken place, Markus followed with, “I believe so, yes.”

As you can see in the video clip above from our ComicBook Nation Podcast, it seems pretty clear where the connections between Avengers: Endgame and the Disney+ series occur:

Loki – After the 2012 version of Loki escaped custody after the Battle of New York with the Tesseract (thanks to meddling by the present-day Avengers), it now seems like the Loki TV series will follow what happens with the God of Mischief afterward.

WandaVision – While Scarlet Witch was resurrected from being dusted by The Snap, Vision was never restored to life in Avengers: Endgame. This WandaVision now seems to be the venue where we could see Wanda Maximoff take steps necessary to bringing her robotic beau back from the dead.

What If? – Marvel’s alternative reality animated series is kicking off with a premiere episode that imagines a world where Peggy Carter becomes Captain America, while Steve Rogers works with Howard Stark to become Iron Man. Before Endgame it seemed as though What If? was just taking a flight of fancy with this storyline; now, it seems like it could be a crucial epilogue to Avengers: Endgame‘s controversial ending.

If the goal is to make the Disney+ Marvel series pressing viwing for fans, this is a good way to do it. Which of these shows are you most looking forward to?

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

