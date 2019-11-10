Avengers: Endgame Fan Art Imagines Peggy and Steve as the Fredricksens from Up

It’s been many months since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters and became the top-grossing movie of all-time at the worldwide box office. However, the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe film is still a major topic of discussion on social media with fans constantly sharing fun content and fan art. One new piece of art shows Captain America/Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter living their happy ending as a couple, but in the style of the Fredricksens from the beloved Pixar film, Up. The image was shared to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a page “dedicated to Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.”

“Steve and Peggy…Fredericksen? (done by @houseofmat over at IG),” u/FriskeyVsWorld wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The artist, @houseofmat, is based out of Turkey and focuses on “illustration, design, and creativity.” You can follow them on Instagram here and check out the original post here.

Many people commented on the Reddit post:

“I would kill for a Marvel Pixar short,” u/flipperkip97 wrote.

“This is wholesome. Thank god that Steve got his happy ending,” u/MiNi_MiLiTi added.

“2 of my favourite on-screen couples merges as one… Hell yeah,” u/Desi_MCU_Nerd replied.

You can catch Peggy Carter next in What If…?, the new animated series that shows alternate versions of some of the major events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new Disney+ series will see the return of Hayley Atwell to voice Peggy, who will be taking up the Captain Britain mantle in the series.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.