‘Avengers: Endgame’ Director Has Perfect Response to Fan Theories About the Film

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo is in India promoting the new Marvel Studios film. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War has been the subject of countless fan theories as fans try to figure out what comes after Thanos’ snap. Some of the theories involve such high concepts as time travel. Others go lower with thoughts on Ant-Man penetrating Thanos’ anus. A journalist asked Russo about those theories, but Russo refused to dignify them with an answer. “Are you on Reddit a lot?” he asked of the reporter. “Are you the guy on Reddit who is writing these theories? I am not going to confirm nor deny any of these.”

Whether these theories turn out to be true or not, Russo has said that Endgame will be a different movie from Avengers: Infinity War. “I will say that the movie is definitely unique in tone,” he said. “It has its own spirit that’s different than Infinity War, which is why I was keen for us to separate the movies. Of course, we’re handing off narratives and it’s been serialized over 22 movies. But, it’s different tonally than Infinity War and it is told from a different point of view. It was important for us in our minds as film directors to separate those two because we do not want to make the same movie twice, and ways that you can differentiate films are through tone and point of view.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Why do you think of all of these Avengers: Endgame theories? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!