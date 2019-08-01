Avengers: Endgame Fans Shares Heartbreaking Black Widow and Iron Man Comparison

Avengers: Endgame is finally available for home-viewing, which means Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are taking advantage of that HD footage and posting some quality screenshots on social media. While some posts are fun, others are reminding us of the movie’s more tragic moments. A recent post to r/MarvelStudios, a subreddit “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” shows the moments Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Natasha Romonaff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) realize they’re going to have to sacrifice themselves for the greater good.

“The moment of realization,” u/AscAnsio wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ouch, our hearts! Many fans chimed in on the post, paying tribute to the fallen characters:

“Part of the journey is the end,” u/MatBan_Quids7567 wrote.

“Love them 6000,” u/Rapturesjoy replied.

“I believe Tony was thinking of Morgan and Pepper in this scene. That is why his face reflects pain and struggle along with determination. However, Natasha’s face seems to reflect a slight sense of contentment. As if she is finally able to redeem herself… That she was meant for this,” u/817_Atlas suggested.

“Whatever it takes,” u/ruanl1 added.

“I know it’s a shot in the dark but I truly believe that RDJ deserves an Oscar for Endgame (or at least a nomination.) He carried this whole movie with such dramatic weight for Tony,” u/psykobyte wrote.

Do you agree? Would you like to see Robert Downey Jr. nominated for an Oscar for Avengers: Endgame? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.