‘Avengers: Endgame’ Featurette Teases Unpredictable MCU Finale

Marvel Studios today released a new featurette for Avengers: Endgame. Endgame is the sequel to 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. It’s also the 22nd Marvel Cinematic Universe film and the conclusion to “The Infinity Saga” that began 10 years ago in the first Iron Man movie. The film sees the Avengers reassembling to take on Thanos again and to avenge the world they failed to save. “Infinity War was nuts,” Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark, aka Iron Man says in the featurette. “But this one is going to be our finest hour…I guarantee you there is no way anyone could guess what’s going to happen.”

“These are the highest stakes that the Avengers have ever face,” says Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. Chris Evans, who plays Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, adds, “Every time you think Marvel’s pulled every single trick out of the bag they actually save the best stuff for this one.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is the end of the fireworks show, the grand finale,” says Brie Larson, who plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. She will be joining the Avengers for the first time in Endgame following her debut in Captain Marvel earlier this year.

“The storytelling is insane,” says Jeremy Renner, who plays Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, aka Ronin. “You just don’t know what to expect.”

In Avengers: Endgame, Thanos completed his mission to gather the six Infinity Stones and use their power to wipe out half of all life in the universe. Can the Avengers win in a rematch?

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios‘ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

What do you think of the new featurette? Let us know in the comments. Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!