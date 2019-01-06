‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Art Imagines Hawkeye’s Turn Into Ronin

In the build up to Avengers: Infinity War, fans got their hopes up to see the avenging archer Clint Barton, AKA Hawkeye. They might have been disappointed, but Jeremy Renner‘s character will finally debut in Avengers: Endgame.

As we saw in the new trailer, it appears as if Hawkeye is going under a new moniker, seemingly confirming the rumors that Barton would be operating with the identity of Ronin, much like he did in the pages of Marvel Comics.

Fans only caught a glimpse of this new look in first trailer for Avengers: Endgame, but fans are taking it upon themselves to show us what we should expect when the new movie finally premieres later this year.

Fan artist V2VDesigns provided their own glimpse at Renner’s new look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which you can see below:

While some fans might have been missing Hawkeye in the previous film, his exclusion from Avengers: Infinity War was always a part of the plan. Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige admitted to iO9 that Renner’s absence did wonders for his character.

“We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige told io9.

“But ‘The guy with the bow and arrow jokes’, right? There are a lot of ‘Guy with bow and arrow jokes,’” Feige said. “He even makes ‘Guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’”

Co-director Joe Russo elaborated on Feige’s explanation, saying they needed to break the story into digestible chunks for fans considering the narrative took place over the span of two films.

“As we were working on both films, we were thinking about story real estate,” explained Russo. “We had the luxury of cracking both scripts at the same time and we wanted to give each character, especially the original Avengers, their moments. It led us to certain choices, especially considering the events of Civil War where [Hawkeye’s] included in this group of insurgents and has to deal with the ramifications of siding against the U.S. government. So that led us to a very specific story with him that, as I’ve said before is a long play, not a short play. Audiences just need to be patient.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.