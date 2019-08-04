Reddit’s Snapped Avengers: Endgame Fans Refuse to Leave the Soul Stone

Some Marvel fans on Reddit are taking their devotion to Thanos to the next level. In 2018, following the release of Avengers: Infinity War, the Thanosdidnothingwrong subreddit banned half of its users. The mass banning was an imitation of Thanos snapping away half of all life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Infinity War. Thanos himself, Infinity War star Josh Brolin, even showed up to snap them all away. Those banned users then went into “the Soul World,” a new subreddit created to house those banned from the Thanos subreddit.

In Avengers: Endgame, the Avengers defeated Thanos and used the Infinity Stones to reverse the Mad Titan’s snap. Some may assume that the banned Reddit users would come out of their Soul World subreddit and return to the Thanos subreddit. That’s not the case. Those who inhabit the Soul World subreddit seem intent on staying there to honor their fallen leader. Some even assume that they were dusted by Iron Man’s snap like the rest of Thanos’s followers.

The discussion is irrelevant for now, as users report that they have not been unbanned from Thanos subreddit. Some speculate that they may have to wait until 2023, recreating the five-year gap from Endgame, before returning from Soul World.

This is kind of dedication from fans is one reason that Avengers: Endgame is now the highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide. The film’s box office gross now stands at $2.79 billion.

“We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world,” Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo said after the film’s record-breaking opening weekend. “Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

What do you think of this subreddit’s dedication to Thanos? Let us know in the comments. Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters. It is also now available on Digital and comes to Blu-ray on August 13th.

